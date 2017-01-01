Polenta Pancakes with Blackberry Sauce

Photo: Dasha Wright
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4-5 pancakes, 1/4 cup sauce)
Brooke Peterson
March 2016

Polenta can act as a gluten-free substitute for almost any wheat-based meal because its main ingredient is cornmeal. Perfect for pancakes!

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) tube polenta
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 1/2 cups frozen blackberries
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 ounce orange-flavored liqueur
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-calorie whipped topping
  • Orange zest

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 398mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Slice polenta into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat; add polenta rounds. Sear until golden brown (2-3 minutes on each side). Place frozen blackberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a blender; blend until smooth. Strain the mixture into a bowl, pressing with a spatula. Heat the sauce in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook 3 minutes; add orange-flavored liqueur. Stir until the sauce is heated through. Serve sauce over polenta cakes; top with whipped topping. Sprinkle with orange zest; serve.

