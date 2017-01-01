- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 398mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Polenta Pancakes with Blackberry Sauce
Photo: Dasha Wright
Polenta can act as a gluten-free substitute for almost any wheat-based meal because its main ingredient is cornmeal. Perfect for pancakes!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Slice polenta into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Heat butter in a large pan over medium-high heat; add polenta rounds. Sear until golden brown (2-3 minutes on each side). Place frozen blackberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a blender; blend until smooth. Strain the mixture into a bowl, pressing with a spatula. Heat the sauce in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook 3 minutes; add orange-flavored liqueur. Stir until the sauce is heated through. Serve sauce over polenta cakes; top with whipped topping. Sprinkle with orange zest; serve.