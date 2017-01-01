- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 745mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Parmesan, Parsley, and Maldon Salt Popcorn
Photo: Dasha Wright
Parmesan easily replaces added butter and salt, keeping this popcorn treat a snack low in sodium and fat.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine freshly popped popcorn and truffle oil, drizzling until all kernels are lightly coated. Add grated Parmesan, tossing well (continue to mix the popcorn to prevent cheese from clumping). Top with salt and parsley.