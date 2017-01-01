Vanilla and Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

Heat a small saucepan over low heat; add butter and vanilla beans. Cook over low heat until butter takes on vanilla aroma (about 15-20 minutes). Strain butter; keep warm.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine sugars and cinnamon; set aside. In a large bowl, toss popcorn while drizzling with 1/4 cup vanilla butter (reserve remaining vanilla butter to use on toast or muffins). Sprinkle popcorn with dry mixture; toss. Sprinkle with sea salt.