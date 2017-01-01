Amazing Cheddar Sliders

Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 2 sliders)
Health.com
March 2016

Lean ground sirloin contains at least 10 percent less fat per serving than regular ground beef, for a healthier, more delicious slider!

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds lean ground sirloin
  • 4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 12 ounces sharp cheddar, thinly sliced
  • 24 Martin's Famous Party Potato Rolls, sliced (1 pack)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 344
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 704mg
  • Calcium per serving 283mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine meat and next 6 ingredients (through paprika); mix well. Divide into 24 (2-ounce) patties. Cook sliders on a grill or grill pan until a thermometer registers 160° (medium) or desired degree of doneness (3-4 minutes per side).

Step 2

Place 1 slice cheddar on each patty; cook until cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Lightly toast roll slices. Place 1 patty on each roll; serve.

