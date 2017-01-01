- Calories per serving 344
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 704mg
- Calcium per serving 283mg
Amazing Cheddar Sliders
Photo: Dasha Wright
Lean ground sirloin contains at least 10 percent less fat per serving than regular ground beef, for a healthier, more delicious slider!
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, combine meat and next 6 ingredients (through paprika); mix well. Divide into 24 (2-ounce) patties. Cook sliders on a grill or grill pan until a thermometer registers 160° (medium) or desired degree of doneness (3-4 minutes per side).
Step 2
Place 1 slice cheddar on each patty; cook until cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Lightly toast roll slices. Place 1 patty on each roll; serve.