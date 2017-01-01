- Calories per serving 188
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 139mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 416mg
- Calcium per serving 166mg
Shrimp with Feta, Radish, Watercress, and Mint
Photo: Dasha Wright
Detox never tasted so delicious. Shrimp is high in protein and very low in fat. Plus, fennel freshens your breath, soothes winter coughs, and can even slim and trim your waistline.
How to Make It
Step 1
Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add shrimp and fennel seeds to pan. Cook until shrimp are opaque, turning often (about 3 minutes). Remove pan from heat; toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon lemon juice.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine watercress, fennel, radishes, remaining olive oil, and remaining lemon juice, tossing well.
Step 3
Divide salad among 4 plates; top each evenly with shrimp, mint, and cheese.