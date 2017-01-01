Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce

Photo: Dasha Wright
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1/4 of sauce)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

If you want less heat in the sauce, omit the habañero pepper.

Enjoy a dish with citrus and spice; low in fat, but high in flavor. Orange and lime juice, chili powder, and coriander give lean protein chicken some heat, while reduced-fat Greek yogurt cools your palette.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced seeded habañero pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 1/2 cups plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • Zest of 1 lime (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine juices and next 7 ingredients (through habañero) in a medium baking dish; whisk well. Add chicken breasts, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

Step 2

While chicken marinates, combine yogurt and next 6 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 3

Heat a grill, grill pan, or nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Remove chicken from marinade; pat dry with paper towels. If using a grill or grill pan, brush chicken on both sides with oil. If using a nonstick pan, heat oil over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Cook chicken until golden on both sides and cooked through (about 4 1/2 minutes on each side). Serve with sauce.

