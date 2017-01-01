Spanish Spice-Rubbed Lamb Tenderloin with Farro Salad

Photo: Dasha Wright
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups farro salad and 2 chops)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Lamb, a tender variety of red meat, is rich in selenium. Deficiencies in this mineral have been shown to double the occurrence of asthma attacks. It’s also a great source of protein and amino acids.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup farro (available at igourmet.com)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons aged sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Spanish paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
  • 8 baby lamb chops (about 3 ounces each), frenched and trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 558
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 14g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 522mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a medium saucepan over high heat. Add water, farro, and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and continue cooking until farro is tender (about 30 minutes). Drain well, then transfer the farro to a large bowl.

Step 2

Add olive oil, vinegar, mint, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to farro; toss well. Top with the goat cheese and pine nuts; set aside.

Step 3

Combine paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl; whisk well.

Step 4

Press each side of lamb chops into spice rub. Heat canola oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Place lamb in pan; cook until golden and a crust has formed (2-3 minutes). Turn lamb over and continue cooking about 3-4 minutes. Remove lamb from pan; let rest 5 minutes.

