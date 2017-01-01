Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Photo: Dasha Wright
15 Mins
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

"If you aren't a fan of blue cheese," Flay says, "try substituting feta or goat cheese in the salad. Both pair really well with apples and pomegranates."

Low Cholesterol

  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 apples (Granny Smith, Gala, Fuji), cored and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 ounces baby spinach
  • 1 large head endive, halved crosswise in thin slices
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 2 ounces Maytag blue cheese, crumbled

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 446mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

Combine molasses and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a medium bowl; whisk well. Slowly add olive oil, whisking well until blended.

Combine apples, spinach, endive, walnuts, and blue cheese in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette; toss to coat, and serve. Extra vinaigrette can be stored, covered tightly, in the refrigerator for 2 days.

