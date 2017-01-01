- Calories per serving 340
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 446mg
- Calcium per serving 166mg
Chopped Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Photo: Dasha Wright
"If you aren't a fan of blue cheese," Flay says, "try substituting feta or goat cheese in the salad. Both pair really well with apples and pomegranates."
Shrimp, spinach, and walnuts are all high in protein and omega 3 fatty acids, as well as other vitamins and nutrients.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine molasses and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a medium bowl; whisk well. Slowly add olive oil, whisking well until blended.
Step 2
Combine apples, spinach, endive, walnuts, and blue cheese in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette; toss to coat, and serve. Extra vinaigrette can be stored, covered tightly, in the refrigerator for 2 days.