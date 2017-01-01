Roasted Shrimp with Smoked Chile Cocktail Sauce

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Combine tomatoes, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil on a baking sheet; toss well. Sprinkle with half of the salt and pepper. Roast until tomatoes are completely softened and garlic is golden brown (about 25 minutes). Transfer mixture to food processor. Add chipotle, horseradish, lime juice, and lime zest; process until smooth. Add honey and cilantro; pulse 2-3 times or until combined.