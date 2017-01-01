Garlic and Herb Yogurt Dip

Photo: Jim Bathie
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3 tablespoons dip and 1 ounce chips (about 12 chips))
Health.com
March 2016

Low-fat yogurt mixed with garlic, chives, dill, and lemon tastes just as good as typical dips, without added calories and fat.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 ounces baked potato chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 420mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a small bowl, combine Greek yogurt, minced garlic clove, chopped chives, salt, pepper, dried dill, and lemon juice; serve with baked potato chips.

The CarbLovers Diet

