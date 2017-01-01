Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Photo: Jim Bathie
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 clusters)
Health.com
March 2016

These healthy, 4-ingredient cookies are perfect for on-the-go snacks or for packing in a lunch bag.

Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, oats are filled with fiber, and peanut butter gives you a delicious dose of protein.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 40mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Place peanut butter, milk, and semisweet chocolate chips in a saucepan; cook over low heat until chips melt (about 3 minutes). Stir in oats; remove from heat. With a spoon or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper-lined baking sheet; let set in refrigerator 10 minutes before serving.

