Creamy Apricot-Ginger Parfait

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 parfait)
Emily Luchetti
March 2016

Goat cheese and low-fat yogurt offer a healthy alternative to ice cream or custard, but still present a rich and creamy taste. Low-sugar apricot preserves add a tangy twist to the light dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese
  • 2/3 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 8 tablespoons low-sugar apricot preserves
  • 12 thin gingersnaps

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 354
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 12g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 257mg
  • Calcium per serving 172mg

How to Make It

Place goat cheese, yogurt, and sugar in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Place cream in a medium bowl; beat with a whisk or in a stand mixer until soft peaks form (about 2 minutes). Fold cream into goat cheese mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon low-sugar apricot preserves into each of 4 glasses; top each with a little less than 1/4 cup goat cheese mixture and 2 gingersnaps, crushed. Repeat layering with the same amount of jam and cream; top each parfait with 1 crushed cookie. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up