- Calories per serving 354
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 12g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 257mg
- Calcium per serving 172mg
Creamy Apricot-Ginger Parfait
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Goat cheese and low-fat yogurt offer a healthy alternative to ice cream or custard, but still present a rich and creamy taste. Low-sugar apricot preserves add a tangy twist to the light dessert.
How to Make It
Place goat cheese, yogurt, and sugar in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Place cream in a medium bowl; beat with a whisk or in a stand mixer until soft peaks form (about 2 minutes). Fold cream into goat cheese mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon low-sugar apricot preserves into each of 4 glasses; top each with a little less than 1/4 cup goat cheese mixture and 2 gingersnaps, crushed. Repeat layering with the same amount of jam and cream; top each parfait with 1 crushed cookie. Serve immediately.