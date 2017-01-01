Mozzarella, Raspberry, and Brown Sugar Panini

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 panini)
Health.com
March 2016

Raspberry jam contrasts the mozzarella cheese perfectly, but also gives this panini a natural sweetness without too many added calories.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices bakery-style white bread
  • 1/2 cup raspberry jam
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, drained and patted dry
  • Salt (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat panini press or grill pan.

Step 2

Using a pastry brush, brush oil on both sides of bread. Spread jam evenly over 1 side of each slice of bread; sprinkle with rosemary. Cut mozzarella into 8 slices; place 2 slices of cheese on each of 4 bread slices. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over cheese, if desired; top with remaining 4 slices of bread, jam side down. Sprinkle tops with brown sugar.

Step 3

Grill panini in a panini press until cheese has melted and bread is golden and crispy (about 3 minutes). If you do not have a panini press or indoor grill, use a ridged grill pan: Put sandwiches in pan (in batches, if necessary); place a weight, such as a brick wrapped in aluminum foil or a heavy cast-iron skillet, on top to press them down. Brown the first side (about 2-3 minutes), flip the sandwich, replace the weight, and brown the other side (about 2-3 minutes) to finish melting the cheese. Cut paninis in half; serve.

Adapted from Giada at Home by Giada De Laurentiis.

