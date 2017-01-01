- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 21mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Holiday Fruit and Nut Bark
Bark should be kept in an airtight container in the fridge or a cool room. It will keep for up to 3 weeks.
This treat is tasty and loaded with nutrients. Both dark chocolate and cherries are chock-full of antioxidants, and pistachios are a good source of vitamins A, B, and C, and iron.
How to Make It
Combine cherries, pistachios, and ginger in a medium bowl, stirring well. Line baking sheet with heavy-duty foil; chill pan.
Place chocolate in a double boiler or a heatproof bowl; cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted, stirring frequently (about 5 minutes). Stir in half of fruit mixture; spread onto prepared pan. Using a rubber spatula, spread chocolate mixture evenly into an 11- x 9-inch rectangle. Immediately sprinkle the remaining fruit mixture evenly over top of the chocolate mixture; chill (about 10 minutes).
Break into 10 (3-inch) pieces; serve.