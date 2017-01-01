Blood Orange and Duck Confit Salad

Prep Time
5 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups salad and about 1 1/4 tablespoons dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Like all citrus fruits, blood oranges are a great source of vitamin C and fiber. But you may not have known that their red pigment, anthocyanin, is a strong antioxidant.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 4 blood oranges, divided (3 sectioned, about 1 cup; 1 juiced, about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 small duck confit leg (5-6 ounces), shredded, skin, fat, and bones discarded (about 3/4 cup)
  • 6 cups mixed winter salad greens (such as romaine, escarole, and spinach)
  • 1/4 cup skinned chopped hazelnuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 164mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine vinegar, orange juice, mustard, and oil, whisking well. Whisk in salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine shredded duck, salad greens, hazelnuts, and orange sections. Drizzle with vinaigrette; serve.

