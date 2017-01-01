- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 164mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Blood Orange and Duck Confit Salad
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Like all citrus fruits, blood oranges are a great source of vitamin C and fiber. But you may not have known that their red pigment, anthocyanin, is a strong antioxidant.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, combine vinegar, orange juice, mustard, and oil, whisking well. Whisk in salt and pepper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine shredded duck, salad greens, hazelnuts, and orange sections. Drizzle with vinaigrette; serve.