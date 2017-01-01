Snow Peas + Wasabi Sesame Seeds

Remove outer string from snow peas; make a slit at top edge of each, and gently open (do not pull apart). In a small bowl, combine whipped chive cream cheese and freshly ground black pepper, stirring well; spoon into a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Snip off 1 corner of bag; pipe cream cheese mixture into snow peas. Place 2-3 thin radish slices into cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with wasabi sesame seeds.