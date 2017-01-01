- Calories per serving 89
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 454mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Shrimp + Prosciutto
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Shrimp is low in fat and calories and is one of few foods high in vitamin D. Paired with prosciutto in a bit of lime juice, this zesty appetizer won’t disappoint.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine shrimp, peeled, orange marmalade, and fresh lime juice, tossing well. Marinate 15 minutes in refrigerator; preheat broiler. Cut prosciutto into thin strips; wrap 1 strip around middle of each shrimp coated with marinade. Broil shrimp, 6 inches from heat, about 2-3 minutes; serve immediately.