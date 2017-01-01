- Calories per serving 107
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 96mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Phyllo Shells + Fig Jam
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Low-fat goat cheese and vitamin-rich fig jam practically melt in your mouth in this low-cal pastry appetizer.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°. Fill each of mini phyllo shells with 1 teaspoon black pepper goat cheese and 1/2 teaspoon fig jam; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake, in middle of oven, until cheese is melted (about 3 minutes). Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper.