- Calories per serving 84
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 179mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Hummus + Peppadew Peppers
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Chickpeas, like most beans, are an excellent source of fiber. They also contain iron and manganese, which are essential for healthy blood and energy.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Fill a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag with hummus. Snip off 1 corner of bag; pipe 2 teaspoons hummus into each of 22 sweet golden peppadew peppers. Garnish each with a sprig of fresh flat-leaf parsley.