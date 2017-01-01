Hummus + Peppadew Peppers

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 11 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

Chickpeas, like most beans, are an excellent source of fiber. They also contain iron and manganese, which are essential for healthy blood and energy.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups store-bought hummus
  • 1 (14-ounce) jar sweet golden peppadew peppers, drained
  • Garnish: fresh flat-leaf parsley sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 84
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 179mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Fill a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag with hummus. Snip off 1 corner of bag; pipe 2 teaspoons hummus into each of 22 sweet golden peppadew peppers. Garnish each with a sprig of fresh flat-leaf parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up