Snowflake Cookies

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
2 Hours
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Makes 20-24 (3- to 4-inch) cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez
March 2016

No need to resist these yummy cookies! Egg whites and limited amounts of unsalted butter significantly lower cholesterol. Plus, using half whole-wheat flour contributes figure-friendly fiber to the batch.

Ingredients

  • COOKIES
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup white whole-wheat flour or whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 42mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2

In large bowl, combine sugar, oil, and butter; beat with a stand or hand mixer at low speed until blended (about 3 minutes). Increase speed to high; beat until light and creamy (about 3 minutes), occasionally scraping side of bowl with rubber spatula. Reduce speed to low; add egg whites and vanilla, beating until smooth. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture; beat just until blended.

Step 3

Divide dough in half; flatten each half into a disk. Wrap each disk with plastic wrap; refrigerate 2 hours or until dough is firm enough to roll.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 375°. Using a floured rolling pin, roll 1 dough disc to 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Use cookie cutters to cut out as many cookies as possible. With a lightly floured spatula, place cookies 1 inch apart on an ungreased large baking sheet.

Step 5

Bake cookies until lightly browned (about 10-12 minutes). Transfer cookies to wire rack; cool. Top with meringue icing. Repeat procedure with remaining dough and trimmings.

