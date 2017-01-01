Spiced Coffee With Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 cup coffee)
Giada De Laurentiis
March 2016

Make Giada De Laurentiis's spiced—and spiked!—coffee with Giada's blend ground coffee ($7 for 12 ounces; Giada De Laurentiis for Target).

Caffeine is a known metabolism-booster, and coffee drinkers may be at lower risk of liver and colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon plus more for serving
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 8 cups double-strength brewed coffee
  • 1/2 cup amaretto (almond-flavored liqueur)
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 138
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; add allspice, cinnamon, and ginger. Simmer until sugar is dissolved (about 5 minutes); remove pan from heat.

Step 2

Add 2 tablespoons spiced syrup to each of 8 cups of coffee; stir to combine. Add 1 tablespoon amaretto to each cup; top with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up