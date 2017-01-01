- Calories per serving 138
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Spiced Coffee With Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Make Giada De Laurentiis's spiced—and spiked!—coffee with Giada's blend ground coffee ($7 for 12 ounces; Giada De Laurentiis for Target).
Caffeine is a known metabolism-booster, and coffee drinkers may be at lower risk of liver and colon cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; add allspice, cinnamon, and ginger. Simmer until sugar is dissolved (about 5 minutes); remove pan from heat.
Step 2
Add 2 tablespoons spiced syrup to each of 8 cups of coffee; stir to combine. Add 1 tablespoon amaretto to each cup; top with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon; serve.