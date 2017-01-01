Orecchiette with White Beans and Pesto

Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
December 2010

White kidney beans are packed with folate, fiber, and protein. They're great for digestion and an easy meat replacement.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked orecchiette or seashell pasta
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 3 plum tomatoes, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/3 cup prepared pesto
  • 4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. While pasta cooks, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and minced garlic to skillet; cook until garlic is fragrant. Add beans and chopped plum tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally (about 5-7 minutes). Drain pasta; add to bean mixture. Add pesto to bean mixture; toss to combine. Divide evenly among 4 serving dishes; top each serving with 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan cheese.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up