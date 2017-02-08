- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
Banana-Nut Oatmeal
By combining Resistant Starch powerhouses—banana and oatmeal—this morning meal alone gets you halfway to your Resistant Starch goal of 10 daily grams. The walnuts add some omega-3s, too, for extra fat-burning.
Resistant Starch: 5.2g
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine oats and 1 cup water in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 3 minutes.
Step 2
Top with banana slices, walnuts, and cinnamon.
Carb Star: Oatmeal 6 grams of Resistant Starch per 1/2 cup raw or toasted oats Oatmeal for breakfast might help you eat less all day. In a series of experiments, researchers in Italy replaced the flour in bread and pasta with oats. They found that even when these foods had identical calorie counts, oat eaters consumed fewer calories over the course of the day.
