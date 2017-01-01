- Calories per serving 280
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 260mg
Banana & Almond Butter Toast
Quentin Bacon
This breakfast option couldn't be simpler, but it packs a nutritional wallop. The rye bread and banana will get you halfway to your daily Resistant Starch goal, and the almond butter adds metabolism-boosting MUFAs.
Resistant Starch: 5.6g
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread almond butter on toast.
Step 2
Top with banana slices.
