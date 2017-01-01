Spicy Halibut Baked in Phyllo

Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, chile powder, lime juice, cilantro, mint, honey, salt, and pepper; set aside. Lightly coat 6 sheets thawed phyllo dough with cooking spray. Make 2 stacks of 3 phyllo sheets; cut stacks in half. Coat halibut fillets on 1 side with 1 teaspoon mayo mixture; place each fillet in middle of each phyllo stack, mayo side down. Trim excess dough; fold into a bundle. Place each package, seam-side down, onto a coated pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden and fish is cooked through. Serve with mayo mixture.