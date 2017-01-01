Spicy Halibut Baked in Phyllo

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 packet)
Michael Schlow
March 2016

Jazz up this fish low in saturated fat and sodium with an array of healthy spices. Halibut is great source of Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Potassium, and Protein.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 236
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 313mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, chile powder, lime juice, cilantro, mint, honey, salt, and pepper; set aside. Lightly coat 6 sheets thawed phyllo dough with cooking spray. Make 2 stacks of 3 phyllo sheets; cut stacks in half. Coat halibut fillets on 1 side with 1 teaspoon mayo mixture; place each fillet in middle of each phyllo stack, mayo side down. Trim excess dough; fold into a bundle. Place each package, seam-side down, onto a coated pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden and fish is cooked through. Serve with mayo mixture.

