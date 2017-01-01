Vegetable Pizza Crisp

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Kerry Simon
March 2016

The veggies atop this pie will have you begging for more, but won’t add inches to your waste line. Fiberous bell peppers and sun-dried tomatoes don’t need the extra calories to fill you up.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 4 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 1/3 cup sliced jarred roasted bell peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 569mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add olive oil to pan. Place onion in pan; sauté until caramelized (20-25 minutes), stirring frequently. Cut 4 sheets phyllo dough in half. Lightly coat 1 piece with cooking spray; place on baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Place another phyllo half on top of the first; coat with cooking spray. Repeat until all sheets are stacked and coated. Bake until golden and crispy (10-12 minutes); cool. Top phyllo with blue cheese crumbles, sautéed onion, roasted bell peppers, and chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Top with baby arugula. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

