Endive, Pear, and Blue Cheese Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. On a small baking sheet, combine walnuts, bread cubes, rosemary, garlic, and olive oil; toss well. Toast until fragrant (5-6 minutes); let cool.

Step 2 Halve, core, and slice pears. In a small bowl, combine pear slices and 1 teaspoon lemon juice; toss well.

Step 3 In another small bowl, combine remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice, buttermilk, Worcestershire, pepper, and half of blue cheese.