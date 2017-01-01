- Calories per serving 235
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 310mg
- Calcium per serving 202mg
Endive, Pear, and Blue Cheese Salad
Photo: Melissa Punch/bigleo.com; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 22 minutes; Total time: 42 minutes.
This unique, savory dish offers a healthy dose of vitamins and good fats. Perfect for a heart-healthy diet!
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. On a small baking sheet, combine walnuts, bread cubes, rosemary, garlic, and olive oil; toss well. Toast until fragrant (5-6 minutes); let cool.
Step 2
Halve, core, and slice pears. In a small bowl, combine pear slices and 1 teaspoon lemon juice; toss well.
Step 3
In another small bowl, combine remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice, buttermilk, Worcestershire, pepper, and half of blue cheese.
Step 4
Arrange endive on plate or platter with pears. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and walnut mixture; drizzle with dressing.