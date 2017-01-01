Ultimate Apple Pie

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 slice plus 1/4 cup ice cream)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes.

By wrapping heart-healthy apples in whole-wheat dough, this recipe allows you to bake a pie with a much lower calorie count. Light cream cheese keeps each bite soft and delicious.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out dough
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 sticks chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 6 tablespoons block-style, reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup very cold water
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 pounds peeled apples (a mix of Gala and Granny Smith), cored and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups vanilla low-fat ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 260
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place flours, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a food processor; pulse 15-20 times. Add butter and cream cheese; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add water and lemon juice; pulse just until dough forms.

Step 2

Transfer dough to a floured surface; form into a disk. Separate disk into 2 halves; wrap both tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 375°. Coat a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Turn 1 dough half out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 13-inch round; transfer to parchment paper. Cover and refrigerate. Fit remaining circle of dough into pie plate; trim edge, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Using a fork, lightly pierce dough all over; chill until firm (about 20 minutes), or freeze 10 minutes.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine apples and next 7 ingredients (through nutmeg). Spoon filling into dough in pie plate; top with chilled dough. Fold overhang under edge of bottom dough; crimp overlap decoratively. Brush egg over dough; bake in middle of oven 40-50 minutes or until crust is golden and apples are tender. Let cool. Cut into 8 slices, top with 1/4 cup ice cream; serve.

