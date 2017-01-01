Ultimate Apple Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Place flours, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a food processor; pulse 15-20 times. Add butter and cream cheese; pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add water and lemon juice; pulse just until dough forms.

Step 2 Transfer dough to a floured surface; form into a disk. Separate disk into 2 halves; wrap both tightly in plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 375°. Coat a 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. Turn 1 dough half out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 13-inch round; transfer to parchment paper. Cover and refrigerate. Fit remaining circle of dough into pie plate; trim edge, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Using a fork, lightly pierce dough all over; chill until firm (about 20 minutes), or freeze 10 minutes.