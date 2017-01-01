Sweet Potato Gratin

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 58 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Sweet potatoes are not only delicious – they’re loaded with vitamins and dietary fiber.  Cholesterol-lowering pecans are an added bonus.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 cup fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecan halves
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced and divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 pounds peeled sweet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 2 pounds peeled Russet potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 1 1/4 cups half-and-half
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 260
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 261mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add breadcrumbs, pecans, and half of garlic. Cook mixture until crumbs are golden (about 5 minutes), stirring well. Remove from heat; set aside. Coat an 8- x 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray; arrange potato slices in dish, alternating between sweet and Russet. Combine half-and-half and next 5 ingredients (through thyme) in a small bowl. Stir in remaining half of garlic; whisk well. Pour half-and-half mixture over potatoes in dish. Cover dish tightly with foil; bake in middle of oven 45 minutes to 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.

Step 2

Remove foil; discard. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture evenly over potatoes; return to oven. Bake until crumbs are crispy, liquid is bubbling and reduced, and potatoes are tender (about 8 minutes). Let stand at least 15 minutes; serve.

