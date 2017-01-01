- Calories per serving 91
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 228mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Creamy Turnip-Potato Purée
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes.
Turnips are a starch vegetable like potatoes with two-thirds less calories. This light and fluffy puree could fool any mashed potato lover.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place turnips, potatoes, and garlic in a 5-quart pot. Cover with cold water to 2 inches above the vegetables; bring to a boil. Add salt; simmer, uncovered, until tender (about 15 minutes).
Step 2
Drain the vegetables in a colander; return to pot. Cook over medium heat to remove excess water, stirring well (about 5 minutes). Stir in the remaining ingredients; mash with a potato masher until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving dish.