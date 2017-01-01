- Calories per serving 83
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 352mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan and Pine Nuts
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes; Total time: 21 minutes.
Brussels sprouts are nutrition superstars that happen to pair well with Parmesan and pine nuts. Feel free to ask for seconds because this delectable side dish is full of flavor, but low in calories.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add Brussels sprouts, salt, and pepper. Cook until sprouts are tender and golden (about 6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove pan from heat; add vinegar. Toss well. Transfer the sprouts to a serving bowl; top with Parmesan and pine nuts.