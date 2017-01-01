Mozzarella and Prosciutto Bites with Pesto
Friends coming to dinner tonight? Throwing a last-minute cocktail party? Grab a few grocery store items and dress them way up with these brilliant insider tricks.
Sun-dried tomatoes add flavor without fat or cholesterol to this mouthwatering meal starter. The basil also increases your intake of Vitamin K and iron.
How to Make It
Step 1
Fab it up: Wrap mozzarella with strips of prosciutto; spear with toothpick along with 1/2 of a sun-dried tomato plus 1 basil leaf. Serve with pesto for dipping.
Step 2
