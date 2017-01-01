Spiced Olive Bruschetta

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
6 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

If you're thowing a last-minute cocktail party, grab a few grocery store items and dress up this Spiced Olive Bruschetta.

Enhance your bruschetta appetizer with olives for extra protein and antioxidants. Plus, they’re full of Vitamins A, B, E, and K.

Ingredients

  • Antipasto bar:
  • 1 1/2 cups assorted pitted olives
  • 1/4 cup roasted red bell peppers
  • Salad bar:
  • 2 tablespoons chopped celery
  • Bakery:
  • 1 French baguette

How to Make It

Fab it up: Coarsely chop olives and peppers; combine olive mixture, celery, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, and 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Spoon 1 tablespoon mixture on top of each of 24 toasted baguette slices.

