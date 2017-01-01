Crispy Garlic Broccoli

Yield
4 servings
Broccoli and garlic are a nutritious power couple that can help prevent the development of various kinds of cancer. 

Ingredients

  • Salad bar:
  • 6 cups broccoli florets (3/4 pound)

How to Make It

Fab it up: Preheat oven to 425°. Mix broccoli florets, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, and 1 tablespoon chopped garlic; roast in middle of oven until golden and crispy (10-15 minutes). Transfer to a serving bowl; toss with 1 teaspoon sesame oil.

