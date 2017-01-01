Mini Fruit Galettes

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates
Lori Powell
March 2016

If you're thowing a last-minute cocktail party, grab a few grocery store items and dress up these Mini Fruit Galettes.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these scrumptious bites that sneak some Vitamin C into dessert.

Ingredients

  • Packaged pie dough (from refrigerated section of grocery store)
  • Blood orange jam or orange marmalade
  • Cherry preserves

How to Make It

Fab it up: Preheat oven to 425°. Cut pie dough into 4 (4-inch) circles (use about 2/3 pie sheet); spoon 1 tablespoon jam or preserves into middle of each circle (2 of each flavor). Press dough up and around filling, leaving centers exposed; brush beaten egg over top edge of dough. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper; place dough on sheet. Bake, in middle of oven, until crust is golden (about 10-12 minutes); transfer to plates.

