Sponsored: Zucchini Bread

Preheat oven to 350°F.



Spray two 8 x 4 bread pans with non-stick cooking spray.



In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually add Truvía® Baking Blend, oil, and vanilla. Beat until thick and yellow colored.



Stir in zucchini.



In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.



Stir dry mixture into the wet mixture. Add chopped pecans (optional).



Pour batter into pans and level.



Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.



Cool for 10 minutes and remove to a wire rack to complete cooling.

