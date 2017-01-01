Sponsored: Zucchini Bread

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
15 Mins
Bake Time
1 Hour
Cool Time
10 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 25 Mins
Yield
24 slices
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 whole eggs
  • 1 cup Truvía® Baking Blend
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups zucchini, coarse grated, loosely packed
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Total fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 190mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Erythritol per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Vitamin a per serving 0% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
  • Calcium per serving 0% DV
  • Iron per serving 4% DV

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spray two 8 x 4 bread pans with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually add Truvía® Baking Blend, oil, and vanilla. Beat until thick and yellow colored.

Stir in zucchini.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Stir dry mixture into the wet mixture. Add chopped pecans (optional).

Pour batter into pans and level.

Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes and remove to a wire rack to complete cooling.
 

