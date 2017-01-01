Sponsored: Homemade Applesauce

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
14
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds of apples (about 7 to 10 apples, depending on the size), peeled, cored, and quartered (use apple varieties that are good for cooking such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, Fuji, or Golden Delicious)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup Truvía® Natural Sweetener
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 70
  • Total fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 2g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Erythritol per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Vitamin a per serving 0% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 8% DV
  • Calcium per serving 0% DV
  • Iron per serving 0% DV

How to Make It

Peel, core and quarter apples.

In a large saucepan combine apples, water, cinnamon and Truvía® Natural Sweetener.

Bring to a boil on high heat, cover and reduce heat to a low simmer for 25-35 minutes or until the apples are completely tender and cooked through.

Remove the pot from the heat.

Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples in the pot to make a chunky applesauce. For a smoother applesauce, purée them in a blender. (Do small batches and do not fill the blender bowl more than halfway.)
 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up