Sponsored: Homemade Applesauce

- Calories per serving 70
- Total fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Dietary fiber per serving 2g
- Sugar per serving 12g
- Erythritol per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 0g
- Vitamin a per serving 0% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 8% DV
- Calcium per serving 0% DV
- Iron per serving 0% DV
Homemade Applesauce
How to Make It
Peel, core and quarter apples.
In a large saucepan combine apples, water, cinnamon and Truvía® Natural Sweetener.
Bring to a boil on high heat, cover and reduce heat to a low simmer for 25-35 minutes or until the apples are completely tender and cooked through.
Remove the pot from the heat.
Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples in the pot to make a chunky applesauce. For a smoother applesauce, purée them in a blender. (Do small batches and do not fill the blender bowl more than halfway.)