- Calories per serving 120
- Total fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Sodium per serving 180mg
- Potassium per serving 45mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Dietary fiber per serving 0g
- Sugar per serving 2g
- Erythritol per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
- Calcium per serving 0% DV
- Iron per serving 4% DV
Sponsored: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies
Photo: Truvía®
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oven to 325°F.
In medium bowl, mix flour, cocoa and baking soda; set aside.
In large bowl, beat butter, 1/2 cup Truvía® Baking Blend, vanilla and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by rounded tablespoons on ungreased cookie sheet. Press down slightly.
Bake 13 to 15 minutes or just until set. Cool 1 to 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, beat 1 tablespoon Truvía® Baking Blend and water. Brush over cookies (discard any remaining water mixture); sprinkle with salt.