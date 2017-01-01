Sponsored: Snickerdoodle Cookies

- Calories per serving 140
- Total fat per serving 80g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 85mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Dietary fiber per serving 0g
- Sugar per serving 3g
- Erythritol per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
- Calcium per serving 0% DV
- Iron per serving 4% DV
Snickerdoodle Cookies
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a small bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter on medium-high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes.
Add Truvía® Baking Blend to creamed butter. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed, stop mixer, and scrape down bowl.
Mix for an additional 3 minutes on med-high speed adding eggs one at a time.
Add vanilla until fully incorporated.
Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour in thirds until just combined.
Shape dough into 1 inch balls.
In a small bowl combine topping ingredients.
Roll dough ball in topping mixer until well coated.
Place on sheet 2 inches apart and flatten lightly with the bottom of a cup.
Bake 8-10 minutes.
Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Store in airtight container.