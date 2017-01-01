Sponsored: Mint Chocolate Chip Sugar Cookies

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
42 Mins
Yield
3 dozen
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter or margarine, softened
  • 1 cup Truvía® Baking Blend
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon mint extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup mint chocolate chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Total fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Sodium per serving 90mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Erythritol per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
  • Calcium per serving 0% DV
  • Iron per serving 4% DV

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, stir butter and Truvía® Baking Blend until smooth. Stir in eggs and mint extract.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add the flour to the creamed mixture. Stir in the mint chocolate chips.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls at least 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. (Or roll into 1 1/4-inch balls, or use small cookie scoop).

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool on wire rack. Store tightly covered when cool.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up