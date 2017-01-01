- Calories per serving 130
- Total fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Sodium per serving 90mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Dietary fiber per serving 1g
- Sugar per serving 6g
- Erythritol per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
- Calcium per serving 0% DV
- Iron per serving 4% DV
Sponsored: Mint Chocolate Chip Sugar Cookies
Photo: Truvía®
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large bowl, stir butter and Truvía® Baking Blend until smooth. Stir in eggs and mint extract.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add the flour to the creamed mixture. Stir in the mint chocolate chips.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls at least 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. (Or roll into 1 1/4-inch balls, or use small cookie scoop).
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool on wire rack. Store tightly covered when cool.