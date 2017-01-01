Sponsored: Mint Chocolate Chip Sugar Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F.



In a large bowl, stir butter and Truvía® Baking Blend until smooth. Stir in eggs and mint extract.



Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add the flour to the creamed mixture. Stir in the mint chocolate chips.



Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls at least 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. (Or roll into 1 1/4-inch balls, or use small cookie scoop).



Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool on wire rack. Store tightly covered when cool.