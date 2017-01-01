- Calories per serving 170
- Total fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Sodium per serving 280mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Dietary fiber per serving 3g
- Sugar per serving 6g
- Erythritol per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Vitamin a per serving 6% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 6% DV
- Calcium per serving 4% DV
- Iron per serving 10% DV
Sponsored: Ginger Orange Scones
Photo: Truvía®
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In large bowl, whisk egg, oil, Truvía® Baking Blend, yogurt and 2 Tbsp. orange juice.
In small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Stir flour into liquid mixture, mixing until dough clings together. Stir in orange peel and ginger.
On floured surface, toss dough lightly with additional flour until no longer sticky. Knead 12 to 15 times.
Pat into 9-inch circle with top slightly rounded; cut into 10 pie-shaped wedges to make scones.
Brush each scone with additional orange juice, sprinkle with Truvía® Baking Blend.
Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet.
Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.