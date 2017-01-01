Sponsored: Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Hours
Total Time
8 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
5
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 2 very ripe bananas, mashed
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter
  • 3 cups skim milk
  • 3 tablespoons Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup flaxseed meal
  • 1 cup steel-cut oatmeal
  • 1 small banana, sliced (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Total fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 125mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 7g
  • Sugar per serving 19g
  • Erythritol per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Vitamin a per serving 6% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 6% DV
  • Calcium per serving 25% DV
  • Iron per serving 15% DV

How to Make It

In a medium sized bowl mix together bananas and peanut butter with fork or pastry blender. Add milk, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, cinnamon, vanilla and flax seed meal. Stir in oatmeal.

Pour into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or overnight.

Pour into bowls and top with banana slices, if desired.
 

