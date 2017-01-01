Sponsored: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast Bake

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Store: Several hours or overnight
Total Time
3 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings
Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf of French bread
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 cups skim milk
  • 1/2 cup fat-free half and half
  • 6 tablespoons Truvía® Baking Blend
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • TOPPING
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 130mg
  • Iron per serving 10% DV
  • Sodium per serving 310mg
  • Calcium per serving 8% DV

How to Make It

Spray one 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Cut french bread into bite- size chunks and place into pan.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, half and half Truvía® Baking Blend and vanilla extract. Mix for 2 minutes with a wire whisk.

Pour egg mixture evenly over bread, mix and press down, cover with plastic wrap.

Store in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.

In a small bowl, mix together flour, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, cinnamon and salt, add sliced butter pieces and cut into the dry mixture using a fork.

Combine until mixture has peas sizes chunks. Cover and store mixture in the refrigerator

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F, remove plastic wrap, and crumble topping on top of the bread mixture.

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a golden brown color.

Serve warm.

