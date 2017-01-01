Tequila and Lime Chicken

Put chicken pieces into a resealable bag. In a bowl, mix together tequila, lime zest and juice, red pepper flakes, salt and oil. Tip into bag with chicken. Seal or tie tightly (letting out air first), place in a dish and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to overnight. (If you're short on time, let stand for 40 minutes in a cool place.)



Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove chicken pieces from bag, reserving marinade. Set pieces on a small, shallow roasting pan and let stand until they reach room temperature, about 30 minutes. (It's important that they sit on pan without a lot of room to spare, or else marinade will immediately evaporate in the hot oven.) Pour half of marinade over chicken pieces and roast for 25 minutes.



Remove chicken from oven, pour remaining marinade over pieces, then roast until cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.



Put chicken pieces on a serving plate. Add a little boiling water to pan to help get every last bit of flavor-sticky juice out, then pour it over chicken. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and some more red pepper flakes, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.

