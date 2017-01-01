- Calories per serving 314
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Tuna and White Bean Salad
Photo: Romulo Yanes; Stylist: Megan Hedgpeth
Roast another head of garlic while you’re at it. Spread on crackers, puree into soup or mash with potatoes or squash. Covered, it will keep in the fridge for about 10 days.
