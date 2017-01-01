Tuna and White Bean Salad

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Roast another head of garlic while you’re at it. Spread on crackers, puree into soup or mash with potatoes or squash. Covered, it will keep in the fridge for about 10 days.

Ingredients

  • 1 head garlic
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 4 anchovies packed in oil, patted dry
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 15.5-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 5 cups chopped romaine
  • 5 sun-dried tomato halves, chopped (about 2 Tbsp.)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 5-oz. can tuna packed in olive oil, drained and flaked

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 367mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

