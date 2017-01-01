- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 258mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 129mg
Steak Salad With Eggplant, Peppers, and Onion
Photo: Romulo Yanes; Stylist: Megan Hedgpeth
We like 100 percent grass-fed beef. It’s richer in omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (a type of fat that may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer) than conventionally raised meat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4