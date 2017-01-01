Steak Salad With Eggplant, Peppers, and Onion

Photo: Romulo Yanes; Stylist: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
28 Mins
Total Time
48 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
March 2016

We like 100 percent grass-fed beef. It’s richer in omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (a type of fat that may reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer) than conventionally raised meat.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for baking sheets
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 small cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces skirt steak
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 medium eggplants (about 1 lb. total), cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds (about 5 cups)
  • 2 red bell peppers (about 1 lb. total), quartered and seeded
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup ricotta
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 258mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

