- Calories per serving 274
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 20g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrates per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Hot Chocolate
Photo: David Loftus
Be sure to buy pure coconut milk (preferably organic), not a "coconut beverage." The latter is usually sweetened and loaded with fillers.
Cover cashews with filtered water by 1 inch; cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. Drain and rinse cashews. Place in a blender with coconut milk, cacao powder and honey. Add additional flavorings, if desired. Process until you have a smooth liquid.
Transfer mixture to a saucepan, place over low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it reaches desired temperature. Taste for sweetness and add more honey, if desired. Serve hot.
Recipes adapted from "Nourish" © 2015 Kyle Books