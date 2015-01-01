Hot Chocolate

Photo: David Loftus
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Chill Time
4 Hours
Total Time
4 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Amber Rose, Sadie Frost, and Holly Davidson
March 2016

Be sure to buy pure coconut milk (preferably organic), not a "coconut beverage." The latter is usually sweetened and loaded with fillers.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cashews
  • 1 3/4 cups coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey, plus more to taste, optional
  • OPTIONAL FLAVORINGS:
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla powder
  • Pinch of chili powder and pinch of cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 20g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Cover cashews with filtered water by 1 inch; cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. Drain and rinse cashews. Place in a blender with coconut milk, cacao powder and honey. Add additional flavorings, if desired. Process until you have a smooth liquid.

Transfer mixture to a saucepan, place over low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it reaches desired temperature. Taste for sweetness and add more honey, if desired. Serve hot.
 

Recipes adapted from "Nourish" © 2015 Kyle Books

