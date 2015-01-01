Spiced Chocolate and Sweet Potato Brownies

Photo: David Loftus
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
16 brownies
Amber Rose, Sadie Frost, and Holly Davidson
March 2016

With cacao nibs, you get all the benefits of dark chocolate—antioxidants, fiber, iron, magnesium, and more—without added sugar or other fillers.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 12 fresh Medjool dates, pitted
  • 3/4 cup ground almonds
  • 2/3 cup buckwheat flour
  • 3 tablespoons raw cacao nibs
  • 1/4 cup raw cacao powder, plus more for dusting, optional
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Recipes adapted from "Nourish" © 2015 Kyle Books

