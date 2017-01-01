- Calories per serving 65
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 340mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Roast Beef and Arugula Bundles
Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
At only 65 calories per serving, this appetizer will win over starch fans, too.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil and sugar; season with salt and pepper. Arrange roast beef on a work surface. Add arugula to dressing; toss. Divide arugula among centers of roast beef slices, with a few leaves extending beyond beef. Top with shaved cheese, roll into cylinders and serve.