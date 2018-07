Tequila-Poached Shrimp With Lime Crema

Make shrimp: In a straight-sided sauté pan, combine 4 cups water, tequila, lime, salt and peppercorns; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover; simmer for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to barest simmer and add shrimp. Cook until just pink, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat; let shrimp sit in pan for 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and let cool. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.



Make crema: In a small bowl, combine sour cream, lime zest and juice and honey; season generously with salt.



Arrange shrimp on a platter, with crema for dipping. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.